PUBG plans new avatar for India

PUBG Corp. Thursday said it will directly operate the new game called PUBG Mobile India, unlike earlier when China’s Tencent Games operated it here under a licence. The company had said that it is taking away the IP rights to operate the game in India on its own, though Tencent is still a part-owner of PUBG Corp. Directly operating the game solves the key problem of Chinese ownership, though it’s unclear whether the Indian government will indeed permit it.