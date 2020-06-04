Indians have a clear preference when it comes to gaming during the lockdown phase. Online games have been the preference for most games in the country. Since the government imposed a lockdown on 25 March, many resorted to video games to entertain themselves. New data from SEMRush reveals that PUBG has been the game of choice for Indians last month.

Around 22 lakh people played PUBG last month which is far ahead of the second most popular game. Minecraft took the second spot with 8.2 lakh people players. Other popular online games on the list include Fortnite, League of Legends, Counter-Strike, World of Warcraft and Clash of Clans.

The related searches on games have also seen a sharp spike between January and April. Keywords related to gaming competitions that were most searched include Fortnite World Cup, Counter-Strike, Pokemon World Championships and League of Legends World Championship. Online searches for Mobile Premier League (MPL) saw a 406% rise in the same period.

Coming to mobile gaming, the most popular game search was again PUBG Mobile. Other popular mobile games that were searched the most included Subway Surfers, Ludo King, Garena Free Fire, Temple Run, Angry Birds and Clash of Clans.

Search for gaming consoles also saw a spike in popularity. Nintendo Switch was the most searched console in April followed by Xbox One and PlayStation 4 with similar amounts of searches.

According to data revealed by Nielsen, the time spent playing games online went up by 44% in the week starting May 16. The rise has been gradually increasing from the month of March when the lockdown was imposed.

