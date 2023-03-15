PwC introduces AI chatbot to assist 4,000 its lawyers in over 100 countries

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP has introduced a chatbot service for its lawyers, joining the ranks of professional services firms using artificial intelligence to boost productivity.

The project will be delivered through a 12-month partnership with AI startup Harvey, PwC said in a statement Wednesday.

Around 4,000 PwC lawyers in over 100 countries will gain access to the technology. The chatbot is meant to help speed up work from due diligence or regulatory compliance to broader legal advisory and legal consulting services.

The firm said it’s also looking to extend the use of the service for its tax practice.

Companies across industries are testing the promise of generative AI to supercharge efficiency. ChatGPT, an AI chatbot from Microsoft-backed OpenAI, became a global sensation last year thanks to its ability to deliver seemingly sophisticated yet plain-language answers to almost any kind of question.

“Harvey’s AI solution marks a huge shift in the way that tax and legal services will be delivered and consumed across the industry," said Carol Stubbings, global tax and legal leader at PwC UK.

Harvey is built on OpenAI and ChatGPT technology and is backed by the OpenAI Startup Fund.

The technology, based on large language models, is particularly suited for those who have to create and analyze large amounts of text.

Other professional services firms have been dipping their toes into using AI to expedite tasks. Allen & Overy recently became the first in the Magic Circle, as the London-based law firms working on top City deals are known, to announce a chatbot to help lawyers draft contracts and client memos.

