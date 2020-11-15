Qualcomm gets permission from US Government to sell 4G chipsets to Huawei

The U.S. government has finally eased up on Chinese smartphone manufacturer, Huawei. The country has allowed American chipset manufacturer Qualcomm to sell 4G mobile phone chips to Huawei Technologies Co Ltd. This is the first exemption made by the US government since the increasing tensions between both countries. The American government had instructed all chipset manufacturers to stop sourcing products to the Chinese company since Septemeber.

The spokes person from Qualcomm did not specify the exact chip that they will be supplying to Huawei. However, they did confirm that it is related to mobile devices.

Other than Qualcomm chipsets, Huawei has its own range of chipsets which has been in use in most devices sold by the company, especially on mid-range and budget offerings. The company’s potential to design its own chips was also hindered in September by U.S. trade restrictions that blocked its access to chip design software and fabrication tools. Industry analysts believe Huawei's stockpile of chips purchased before the ban could run out early next year, crippling its smartphone business.

Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon said the Qualcomm license would have a "limited impact" because it covers only 4G chips while consumers are shifting to newer 5G devices. Rasgon said it is still unclear whether U.S. officials will grant Qualcomm licenses for 5G smartphone chips.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via