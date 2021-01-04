Qualcomm introduces Snapdragon 480 5G chipset for affordable smartphones

Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon 480 5G mobile platform. This is the first 4-series mobile platform equipped with 5G. The new chipset is expected to expand the reach of 5G smartphones.

“Qualcomm Technologies continues to accelerate 5G commercialization globally to make 5G smartphones more accessible, especially as people worldwide continue to connect remotely," said Kedar Kondap, vice president, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “The Snapdragon 480 5G Mobile Platform will exceed OEM’s and consumer’s expectations in delivering high- and mid-tier features at an affordable price."

Snapdragon 480 features the Snapdragon X51 5G Modem-RF System to support mmWave and Sub-6 GHz 5G; Standalone (SA) and Non-standalone (NSA) modes.

The company claims that the Snapdragon X51 enables multi-gigabit 5G connections for near-instantaneous uploads and downloads. It also supports multiple frequencies for flexibility and accessibility. With Qualcomm FastConnect 6200, Snapdragon 480 also offers 2x2 Wi-Fi (dual Wi-Fi antennas) with Wi-Fi 6 features. The chipset also enables Bluetooth 5.1 and advanced wireless audio capabilities. Snapdragon 480 features additional trailblazing wireless technologies such as support for Dual-frequency GPS and NavIC for accurate location positioning.

The platform, based on 8nm process, features the Qualcomm Kryo 460 CPU with up to 2.0 GHz, Qualcomm Adreno 619 GPU, and Qualcomm Hexagon 686 Processor. The company claims that the chipset delivers up to 100% performance improvement in CPU and GPU, and up to 70% AI performance improvement compared to the previous generation. Snapdragon 480 also supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ technology.

The chipset will allow users to capture all three cameras simultaneously. Triple 13MP photo capture can deliver an image from the ultrawide, wide and telephoto camera all at once or capture triple 720p videos simultaneously. The Snapdragon 480 will support 120fps FHD+ display.

