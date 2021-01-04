Qualcomm introduces Snapdragon 480 5G chipset for affordable smartphones

The company claims that the Snapdragon X51 enables multi-gigabit 5G connections for near-instantaneous uploads and downloads. It also supports multiple frequencies for flexibility and accessibility. With Qualcomm FastConnect 6200, Snapdragon 480 also offers 2x2 Wi-Fi (dual Wi-Fi antennas) with Wi-Fi 6 features. The chipset also enables Bluetooth 5.1 and advanced wireless audio capabilities. Snapdragon 480 features additional trailblazing wireless technologies such as support for Dual-frequency GPS and NavIC for accurate location positioning.