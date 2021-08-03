Qualcomm is living out chips’ big tech risk

That seems like bad news for the chip maker. But the damage will be limited by the fact that Google’s Pixel has never proved to be more than a niche player, typically garnering less than 1% share of the global smartphone market each year. Qualcomm could face some risk if the new Pixel turns out to be an unexpected hit, as it would be going up against other Snapdragon-powered phones in the market. Investors don’t seem overly worried, though; Qualcomm’s share price edged down 0.6% by Monday’s close. Stacy Rasgon of Bernstein wrote to clients Monday, “We do not see any significant changes to Qualcomm’s competitive positioning as a result of the news."