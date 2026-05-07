Qualcomm launches Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 and 4 Gen 5 processors with massive GPU upgrades

Qualcomm has officially unveiled its next generation of mid-range and budget mobile processors, the Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 and Snapdragon 4 Gen 5. The company introduced its new chipset at its third annual "Snapdragon for India" event in New Delhi where it noted that the new processors are designed to bring faster performance, extended battery life, and high-refresh-rate gaming to mass-market smartphones.

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Chris Patrick, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Handsets at Qualcomm, while speaking about the new launches said, “India continues to play a critical role for Qualcomm Technologies as one of the most dynamic mobile markets in the world. With the launch of the Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 and Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 mobile platforms, we’re reinforcing our commitment of delivering the technologies users value most—bringing advanced connectivity, immersive gaming, reliable performance, and extended battery life to more users around the world”.

What do the two new processors offer? Qualcomm claims that the Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 brings up to a 21% improvement in GPU performance for improved graphics and faster everyday interactions. Meanwhile, the chip also integrates Qualcomm Adaptive Performance Engine 4.0 while adding in support for Wi-Fi 7 and more 5G networks.

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For photography, Qualcomm says the chip supports AI-powered camera features that are designed to enhance overall image quality and photo capture.

Meanwhile, the Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 comes with a 77% improvement in GPU performance compared to its predecessor. The chipset also brings in support for 90FPS gaming, which the company says is a first for its budget processor lineup.

Moreover, there is also added support for Dual SIM Dual Active (DSDA) 5G + 5G/4G connectivity which allows users to stay actively connected across two different networks simultaneously without compromising either signal.

A major software-level addition across both chipsets is the addition of “Snapdragon Smooth Motion UI,” which Qualcomm says is aimed at improving device interactions by eliminating laggy navigation.

On the Snapdragon 6 Gen 5, Qualcomm claims this new UI layer delivers 20% faster app launches and reduces screen stutter by 18%.

The improvements are said to be even more pronounced on the budget-focused Snapdragon 4 Gen 5, which is said to have 43% faster app launches and a 25% reduction in screen stutter to ensure all-day responsiveness.

Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 is confirmed to be a part of an upcoming device from Xiaomi. Meanwhile, Qualcomm listed Oppo, Realme and Xiaomi among the partner brands for the Snapdragon 4 Gen 5. Neither Qualcomm nor any of the partner brands have revealed the exact name of smartphones that will features the new chipsets.

Alongside the new mobile processors, Qualcomm announced a strategic partnership with Indian audio brand boAt and officially introduced Snapdragon Sound in India.