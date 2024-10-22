Qualcomm launches Snapdragon 8 Elite processor: Specs, features, upcoming phones and all you need to know
Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, equipped with Oryon CPU architecture, is set to power flagship Android smartphones, replacing the Snapdragon 8 Gen naming scheme. Models such as the iQOO 13 and OnePlus 13 are among those expected to feature this new chipset.
Qualcomm has launched its top of the line Snapdragon 8 Elite processor that brings Oryon CPU architecture to Android smartphones after it was first unveiled with the company's Snapdragon X Elite processor for PCs earlier this year. The San Diego-based company has also sought to clearly distinguish its latest chipset from the ones that came before it by ditching the Snapdragon 8 Gen xx naming scheme in favour of Elite branding.