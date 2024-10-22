Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, equipped with Oryon CPU architecture, is set to power flagship Android smartphones, replacing the Snapdragon 8 Gen naming scheme. Models such as the iQOO 13 and OnePlus 13 are among those expected to feature this new chipset.

Qualcomm has launched its top of the line Snapdragon 8 Elite processor that brings Oryon CPU architecture to Android smartphones after it was first unveiled with the company's Snapdragon X Elite processor for PCs earlier this year. The San Diego-based company has also sought to clearly distinguish its latest chipset from the ones that came before it by ditching the Snapdragon 8 Gen xx naming scheme in favour of Elite branding.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen Elite will power most of the flagship Android smartphones launching this year and in the next year including the iQOO 13, OnePlus 13, Realme GT 7 Pro and perhaps even the Samsung Galaxy S25 series.

Chris Patrick, Qualcomm's senior vice president and general manager of mobile handsets, while discussing about the new processor in a blogpost stated, "Earlier this year we debuted it (Oryon CPU) in PCs, delivering remarkable experiences and unparallel battery life to PC users, energizing the industry and getting the attention of consumers."

What's new with the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor? Snapdragon 8 Elite is the first Qualcomm chipset to run on the 3nm process, a major upgrade over the 4nm process on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 found on most flagship devices of last year. The smaller process is said to lead to a significant improvement in performance and power efficiency.

Qualcomm says Snapdragon 8 Elite is the fastest mobile CPU in the market with two performance cores running at 4.32Ghz each. Meanwhile, the other six cores clock at 3.53Ghz. It comes with combined 24MB of cache that allows for “insanely fast data retrieval."