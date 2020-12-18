Qualcomm reveals performance benchmarks of Snapdragon 888 chipset

Qualcomm demonstrated the performance of their new flagship Snapdragon 888 5G mobile chipset by revealing the benchmark scores using the company’s reference design. The company did this through a series of synthetic industry benchmark tests. The Snapdragon 888 will be next year’s flagship chip from the company which will make debut in January 2021.

The Snapdragon 888 is manufactured using the 5nm process technology. According to a statement released by the company, the Qualcomm Kryo 680 generates up to a 25% uplift in overall CPU performance compared to the previous generation and allows top frequencies of up to 2.84GHz. Qualcomm also claims that it is the first commercial CPU subsystem to be based on the Arm Cortex-X1.

The Adreno 660 GPU, according to Qualcomm. delivers 35% faster graphics rendering compared to the previous generation. Adreno 660 GPU was designed to allow for flexibility and higher power in gaming phones with a larger thermal envelope.

Qualcomm claims that each OEM can choose to select the optimal operating point for their design. The re-designed 6th generation Qualcomm AI Engine with the new Qualcomm Hexagon 780 processor delivers a combined 26 TOPS, a 73% increase versus previous generation that results in better AI inferencing performances. The company claims it also increases power efficiency up to three times.

Due to the current environment, third party device reviewers were unable to have hands-on access to the latest Snapdragon reference design. Therefore, Qualcomm Technologies has collated the results across select industry benchmarks testing system, CPU, GPU and AI use cases, and put together a short video to detail the process.

Here are the benchmark scores released by the company:

View Full Image The benchmark scores released by the company

Each benchmark was run on a Snapdragon 888 reference design and the subsequent scores are the average result across three iterations. All benchmarks were run using default settings on the Snapdragon 888 reference design.

