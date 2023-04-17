Quantum-centric supercomputers to soon be a reality: IBM's Dario Gill

Is that model being applied in India, too?

In India, I think we’re in the early stages around that. We’re excited to see that the government is now in its final stages around elevating sort of a quantum strategy for the country (the Indian government allocated ₹8,000 crore towards quantum computing in 2020). We hope we can contribute to making it successful. We’ve begun with elements of it, the partnership with IIT Madras being a good example. At present, the infrastructure piece is through remote access (cloud), which is okay. And we do not yet have an industrial programme. Our desire would be to sort of elevate those seeds and let them grow because we believe that India needs to be a global leader for quantum computing to succeed.