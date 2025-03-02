What Microsoft's quantum computing breakthrough means for the world
SummaryMicrosoft's breakthrough in quantum computing has stirred both excitement and scepticism in the tech world. It will impact business and the economy in good ways and bad. It could also mean more funding for quantum-computing startups.
Microsoft Corp. has announced a significant breakthrough in quantum computing with its new Majorana 1 chip. Stocks of other quantum computing firms, which were already outperforming big tech, have seen a ripple effect. If Microsoft’s claims are true, the implications are broader: It believes this will lead to commercially usable and viable quantum computers "within years, not decades".