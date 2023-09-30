Quick Heal launches Version 24

Cybersecurity solutions provider, Quick Heal has unveiled Version 24 (v24). This advanced release will offer for the first time an on-the-go cloud-based security platform, metaProtect, along with features like Security & Privacy Scores, and YouTube content control, making it the ultimate solution for users who seek simplicity and security. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At the heart of v24 lies GoDeep.AI technology, a self-aware malware-hunting innovation that enhances protection against emerging threats, without compromising system performance. Leveraging the vast expertise and capabilities of professionals at SEQRITE Labs, the largest malware analysis facility in the country, with a 30-year history of exceptional detection prowess encompassing ransomware, malware, Zero Day vulnerability resolution, and the unique achievement of being the first and only to solve for the Expiro infector globally, v24 guarantees to keep you safe and ahead of potential threat actors.

"Our YouTube Supervision feature enables content filtering based on various parameters ensuring that children can freely use the platform while assuring parents that they won't be exposed to undesirable content. In addition, our security & privacy score functionality offers personalized assessments and actionable recommendations. With this, Quick Heal continues to establish new standards in digital protection, ensuring users across India and the world remain #DigitallySafe," said Vishal Salvi, CEO of Quick Heal Technologies.

“We are extremely proud to present v24, a much-needed product that simplifies complex realms of cybersecurity for the end users of all age groups. We are committed to continue transforming cybersecurity landscape and raising the bar for the industry to emulate while keeping our users #DigitallySafe," said Sanjay Katkar, Joint Managing Director of Quick Heal Technologies.

QuickHealTechnologies Ltd. is a global cybersecurity solutions provider. EachQuickHealproduct is designed to simplify IT security management across the length and depth of devices and on multiple platforms. They are customized to suit consumers, small businesses, government establishments, and corporate houses. Over a span of nearly 3 decades, the company’s R&D has focused on computer and network security solutions.

