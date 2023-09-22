R Madhavan owns 'Made in India' iPhone 15, says, 'proud and thrilled'

Actor R Madhavan expresses pride in owning the 'MADE IN INDIA iPhone 15' as the smartphone series goes on sale in India.

As the newly released iPhone 15 series from Apple is available for purchase starting today, Apple stores are already experiencing a significant influx of customers as they prepare to acquire the company's flagship product.

In the midst of this, actor, writer, and director R Madhavan recently revealed that he has bought the new device and expressed his pride and excitement in owning the “MADE IN INDIA iPhone 15."

Taking to X, Madhavan wrote, "Got it .Proud and thrilled to own the MADE IN INDIA IPHONE 15.. #MakeInIndia #iPhone15"

Since being shared, his post has received over 12,000 likes and 605 reposts on the platform.

The much-anticipated iPhone 15 smartphone series from Apple has officially gone on sale in India and various other countries starting today. These premier smartphones were initially unveiled at Apple's Wonderlust event on September 12, with pre-bookings opening on September 15 at 5:30 pm.

Apple customers in India can now make their purchases from the company's official stores and website, starting at 8:00 am today.

The latest iPhone lineup comprises four models: the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

In India, the entry-level iPhone 15 is priced at ₹79,900 for the 128GB version, ₹89,900 for the 256GB storage variant, and ₹1,09,900 for the 512GB storage variant.

Apple is projected to increase its market share in India from 5% during the first half of 2023 to 7% in the latter half of the year, as per data from Counterpoint cited by Reuters.

The report highlights that Apple's success in this growth could be attributed to the expanding premium smartphone segment within the country. This segment has seen substantial growth, rising from 0.8% in 2019 to 6.1% in the first half of 2023.

(With inputs from agencies)