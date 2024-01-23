News
Raghuram Rajan calls upon EMs to build forex reserves
Project Syndicate 7 min read 23 Jan 2024, 12:01 AM IST
Summary
- The financial-stability committee would pay special attention to the non-bank financial system
Emerging-market authorities must take action to protect their economies against spillovers from “populist and extreme" macroeconomic policies in the industrialized world, former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Raghuram Rajan said in an interview about his new book. This means building buffers like foreign-exchange reserves. Edited excerpts:
