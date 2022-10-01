RailWire plans now available on RailTel’s Wi-Fi network: What it means for users

In order to use the facility, RailWire subscribers simply need to switch on Wi-Fi on their phones, select RailWire SSID and click hyperlink provided on captive portal (log in screen) to punch RailWire User ID and Password.
RailTel has announced that its customers can now use their home broadband plans on RailTel’s Wi-Fi network at 6105 railway stations across India. This means that RailWire subscribers need not to buy prepaid Wi-Fi plans at railway stations and can use their RailWire Fiber To The Home (FTTH) subscription on RailTel’s Wi-Fi network instead.
To avail the latest facility, RailWire subscribers simply need to switch on Wi-Fi on their phones, select RailWire SSID and click hyperlink provided on captive portal (log in screen) to punch RailWire User ID and Password.
RailTel is a "Mini Ratna (Category-I)" Central Public Sector Enterprise. It is an ICT provider and one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a Pan-India optic fiber network on exclusive Right of Way (ROW) along railway track. At present, RailWire has 4.82 lakh subscribers across India. RailWire has internet penetration in rural areas with more than 50% of subscribers in semi urban/rural areas.
"RailTel is committed to strengthen its RailWire infrastructure, spread deeper into data starved areas, unleash more infotainment offering and improve value propositions for its RailWire customers in near future . Making home broadband plan available at Station WiFi network across India is a unique value proposition for our esteemed RailWire customers", said Shri Sanjai Kumar, CMD-RailTel.
Recently, RailTel introduced “RailWire SATRANG" – a multi faceted multi screen broadband entertainment package aimed to redefine the new age digital experience of streaming OTT (Over-The-Top) entertainment contents on the go. It means that OTT contents can now be enjoyed on any of the 6105 railway stations using Wi-Fi network available at the stations. The OTT bundled RailWire broadband plans start from ₹499 per month with 14 OTTs, which are available across the country.
