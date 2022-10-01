RailWire plans now available on RailTel’s Wi-Fi network: What it means for users

Recently, RailTel introduced “RailWire SATRANG" – a multi faceted multi screen broadband entertainment package aimed to redefine the new age digital experience of streaming OTT (Over-The-Top) entertainment contents on the go. It means that OTT contents can now be enjoyed on any of the 6105 railway stations using Wi-Fi network available at the stations. The OTT bundled RailWire broadband plans start from ₹499 per month with 14 OTTs, which are available across the country.