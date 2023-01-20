Rajeev Chandrasekhar inaugurates silicon innovation lab of NXP1 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 05:47 PM IST
The newly inaugurated state-of-the-art lab will be used to design, verify and validate NXP technologies in areas of security, connectivity, sensing, and processing and build market-specific system solutions in automotive, Industrial, IoT, and Consumer areas
New Delhi: Minister of state for electronics and information technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Friday inaugurated the Systems and Silicon Innovation lab at NXP Semiconductors Campus in Bengaluru.
