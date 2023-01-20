Home / Technology / News /  Rajeev Chandrasekhar inaugurates silicon innovation lab of NXP
New Delhi: Minister of state for electronics and information technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Friday inaugurated the Systems and Silicon Innovation lab at NXP Semiconductors Campus in Bengaluru.

The newly inaugurated state-of-the-art lab will be used to design, verify and validate NXP technologies in areas of security, connectivity, sensing, and processing and build market-specific system solutions in automotive, Industrial, IoT, and Consumer areas.

The minister said, “We would like NXP to continue with the good work, working closely with the Startups and partner with the local ecosystem to co-create solutions for the India market."

While interacting with the NXP-mentored startups, Chandrasekhar said that they should continue to work on strengthening the semiconductor ecosystem in India with a stronger vision and roadmap while making good use of government incentives and industry partnerships.

“The team at NXP India consistently emphasizes creating cutting-edge solutions that are secure and safe for end users. We are happy to announce the launch of our new R&D lab that will push innovation in the semiconductor industry in India," said Hitesh Garg, India Country Manager, NXP Semiconductors.

He added that government initiatives like Design Linked Incentive schemes are laying special emphasis on strengthening the startup ecosystem in the country. “It is the need of the hour for global corporates to work on corporate-startup collaborations to give momentum to newer IP and SoC areas, specific needs of the Indian ecosystem, and system solutions for ESDM incumbents in India."

