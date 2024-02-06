Rajeev Chandrasekhar on India's digital-first strategy: Innovation, R&D focus, must not be afraid of AI
India's role in the tech world has evolved from being the 'back-office' to an innovative economy, according to Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar. He highlighted the growth of technology in India over the past 10 years, emphasising the country's presence in areas such as AI and semiconductors.
Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Electronics and IT, said India's role has evolved from the "back-office" of the IT world into an innovative economy, contributing to the digital landscape. He was speaking about the growth of technology in India over the past 10 years, at the DNPA Conclave and Awards 2024 on February 6.