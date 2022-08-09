The Indian festival season is almost here. It will kickstart with Raksha Bandhan which will be celebrated on August 11, 2022 across the country. The day celebrates the bond shared between brothers and sisters. Exchanging sweets and gifts, and tying rakhis are part of the tradition. People these days also prefer sending WhatsApp Stickers which has become a popular tool to send wishes and greetings to relatives and friends.

The Meta-owned platform allows users to download third-party stickers to the app which they can send to other users on WhatsApp.

To download and add Raksha Bandhan stickers to WhatsApp on your device, follow these steps

- Go to Google Play Store and search for Rakhi stickers in the search bar

- Now, download the sticker pack of your choice

- Once downloaded and installed on your device, select the sticker pack you want to add to WhatsApp

- Select the ‘Add to WhatsApp’ option to add

- WhatsApp will prompt you to confirm that you wish to add the sticker pack. Tap on Confirm.

- The sticker pack will now appear in the Sticker section inside WhatsApp.

How to share Raksha Bandhan stickers on WhatsApp

- Open the chat you want to send Raksha Bandhan WhatsApp stickers

- Tap on the Sticker section and choose the sticker you want to share

- Hit ‘Send’

Note: Apple iPhone does not allow users to download third-party stickers. While the app has an in-built sticker section, there are no Raksha Bandhan-specific stickers. iPhone users can either ask their Android friends to share stickers with them, which they save to their sticker list to share later.