Raksha Bandhan 2024 gift ideas: Wearables, cameras, gaming consoles and more

The festival of Raksha Bandhan is around the corner, and finding the perfect gift for your tech-savvy sibling just got easier. We have gathered a list of Sony gadgets to impress your brother or sister. From wearables and cameras to gaming consoles and speakers, these hand-picked selections are sure to make this Raksha Bandhan memorable.

Sony ZV-E1 Camera

For the content creator in your family, the Sony ZV-E1 vlog camera is a stellar gift. Retailing for around ₹1,88,990/-, this camera is equipped with a 12MP full-frame sensor that produces stunning 4K video quality with vibrant colors and intricate details. Its fully articulating touchscreen makes framing shots from any angle a breeze, while the advanced autofocus system ensures crisp and clear footage even in fast-paced scenarios. Built-in stabilization provides smooth, professional-grade footage without additional equipment. Gifting the Sony ZV-E1 means supporting their creative endeavors with an exceptional tool that enhances their vlogging experience.

Sony ULT Field 1 Speaker

If your sibling loves music or enjoys outdoor adventures, the newly launched Sony Field 1 speaker is the ideal gift. Priced at ₹10,990/-, this portable speaker delivers immersive audio with robust design. It is both waterproof and dustproof, making it perfect for beach trips or outdoor gatherings. The long-lasting battery ensures hours of uninterrupted listening, and Bluetooth connectivity allows easy pairing with any device. Its sleek, compact design makes it a convenient travel companion, ensuring your sibling can enjoy their favorite tunes anywhere.

Sony ULT Wear Headphones

For those who appreciate advanced technology and stylish design, the Sony ULT Wear headphones are an ideal gift. At ₹16,990/-, these cutting-edge wearables offer sophisticated health tracking features, allowing users to monitor their fitness and wellness. The vibrant display and customizable watch faces combine functionality with fashion. Its impressive battery life supports active lifestyles, and compatibility with various apps enhances its everyday usefulness, making it a perfect blend of technology and style for your sibling.

Sony PS5 Slim Edition

For the gaming enthusiasts, the Sony PS5 Slim is a dream come true. With a sleek design and powerful performance, this console delivers stunning 4K graphics and lightning-fast loading times for an immersive gaming experience. Available in two variants, the Sony PS5 Digital ( ₹44,990/-) and the Sony PS5 Console ( ₹54,990/-), the PS5 Slim features advanced haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, bringing games to life in unprecedented ways. With a vast library of exclusive titles and backward compatibility with PS4 games, it offers endless entertainment. Gifting the PS5 Slim shows you care about their gaming passion and opens a world of adventure and excitement.

PlayStation Portal

The PlayStation Portal remote player, priced at ₹18,999, is another fantastic gift for gamers. Launching on August 3, this handheld device features an eight-inch LCD screen with a 1920x1080 resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate, supporting up to 60fps in full HD resolution for PS4 and PS5 games. The screen includes touch-sensitive areas for enhanced control, and it integrates the DualSense wireless controller's advanced functionalities like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. The PlayStation Portal allows players to stream games from their PS5 library over a home Wi-Fi network, making it possible to enjoy PS5 games even when the TV is occupied.

