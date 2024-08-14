As the festive season approaches, marked by Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day, and Janmashtami, it is the perfect time to show your love with gifts that blend tradition and innovation. To help you find the ideal present for your brothers and sisters, we have curated a list of exciting gadgets that make for the perfect festive gifts.

OPPO K12x 5G smartphone

If you are looking for a budget-friendly yet feature-rich smartphone, the OPPO K12x 5G is a great option. It boasts a powerful 5100mAh battery, supported by a 45W SuperVOOC charger for fast and efficient charging. Creative individuals will appreciate its dual-view video feature, allowing simultaneous recording with both front and rear cameras, as well as the AI Portrait Retouching for enhancing photos. The device sports a 6.67-inch HD+ display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and is attractively priced at ₹12,999. Available in Breeze Blue and Midnight Violet, you can purchase it on OPPO's e-store and Flipkart.

HONOR X9b 5G mobile

For those who prioritize display quality and durability, the HONOR X9b 5G is a good option. It features India’s first bounce anti-drop curved AMOLED display, ensuring resilience against accidental drops, and is certified with IP53 water and dust resistance. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Mobile Platform and comes with a long-lasting 5800mAh battery. It offers a versatile camera system with a 108MP main sensor, ideal for capturing stunning photos and videos. Priced at ₹19,999, with additional offers and discounts, it’s available in Sunrise Orange and Midnight Black.

Klarity 3 TWS earbuds

For music lovers, the Klarity 3 TWS earbuds from BOULT are an excellent gift option. These earbuds come equipped with 50 dB Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and six microphones for crystal-clear call quality. With up to 50 hours of battery life, dual-device connectivity, and ultra-low latency of 45ms, they are perfect for both work and gaming. Priced at just ₹1,999, they combine practicality and style, making them a thoughtful gift for any occasion.

BassBox X180 Soundbar

The BOULT BassBox X180 Soundbar is an ideal gift for anyone who enjoys high-quality audio. With 180W RMS output and a 2.1 channel system that includes a wired subwoofer, it delivers deep, immersive sound. Its dedicated audio DSP ensures optimal sound performance, and the soundbar offers versatile connectivity options including Bluetooth V5.3, AUX, USB, Optical, and HDMI(ARC). Available for ₹5,999, it is a stylish and powerful addition to any home entertainment system.

Philips 9L Airfryer with Dual Baskets - NA352/00

For the culinary enthusiast, the Philips 9L Airfryer is a perfect gift. With its dual baskets, you can cook large meals with ease. The air fryer features eight preset menus, allowing you to prepare a variety of dishes with minimal oil. Its rapid air technology ensures even cooking, giving food a crispy texture without the need for excessive oil. Priced at ₹14,495, it is a thoughtful gift that brings both health and convenience to the kitchen.

