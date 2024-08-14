Raksha Bandhan 2024 tech gift ideas: From smartphones to Airfryers, top 5 picks for your loved ones
Explore exciting gadgets for the festive season including the OPPO K12x 5G smartphone, HONOR X9b 5G mobile, Klarity 3 TWS earbuds, BOULT BassBox X180 Soundbar, and Philips 9L Airfryer.
As the festive season approaches, marked by Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day, and Janmashtami, it is the perfect time to show your love with gifts that blend tradition and innovation. To help you find the ideal present for your brothers and sisters, we have curated a list of exciting gadgets that make for the perfect festive gifts.