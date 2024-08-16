Explore
Raksha Bandhan 2024 tech gift ideas: Top 5 Alexa-powered smart gadgets for your sibling

Livemint

Raksha Bandhan is the perfect time to gift Alexa-powered smart devices from Amazon, enhancing everyday routines. Top choices include Echo Dot, Echo Show, and Fire TV Stick, simplifying tasks and entertainment.

Here are the top five Alexa-powered smart devices available on Amazon that can help simplify their daily tasks.Premium
Here are the top five Alexa-powered smart devices available on Amazon that can help simplify their daily tasks.

Raksha Bandhan is just around the corner, making it the perfect opportunity to express your gratitude to your siblings with a thoughtful gift that can enhance their everyday routines and add a touch of excitement. Whether your sibling is a TV enthusiast or a passionate music fan, Amazon offers some ‘smart’ recommendations that are sure to make fantastic gifts. Here are the top five Alexa-powered smart devices available on Amazon that can help simplify their daily tasks.

Here are some Raksha Bandhan gift ideas from Amazon:

Echo Dot (5th Gen) Blue

The Echo Dot (5th Gen) comes equipped with motion detection and a temperature sensor, which add convenience by automatically controlling compatible lights, adjusting the AC based on outside temperature, and more. Alexa can also assist your sibling with reminders, alarms, voice-activated bill payments, and many other tasks. You can find it on Amazon.in for 4,949.

Echo Dot (4th Gen) Blue with clock combo with Wipro Simple Setup 9W LED Smart Color Bulb

This combo is a great place to begin. It includes an Echo Dot (4th Gen) with a clock featuring an LED display, along with a Wipro smart bulb offering 16 million vibrant colors. This combo can change the atmosphere for any occasion, whether it Is a house party, festive gathering, or a cozy movie night at home. With simple voice commands to Alexa, they can easily adjust the lighting to create the perfect mood. Setting up the smart bulb and pairing it with Alexa is straightforward and hassle-free, making it an ideal choice for starting a smart home. It Is currently available on Amazon.in for RS 4,249.

Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen)

The Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) features a 5.5" screen and comes with features like video calls, music streaming, and controlling smart home devices with Alexa. Users can also request recipes, set reminders, and stream video content through simple voice commands. Its compact design fits perfectly on any desk or nightstand, and it is currently available on Amazon for 5,499.

Fire TV Stick 4K

The Fire TV Stick 4K features 4K Ultra HD streaming, supporting Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos audio. The Alexa Voice Remote offers a smooth navigation experience while also allowing control of compatible smart home devices with simple voice commands. It is currently available on Amazon.in for 4,499.

Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen)

The Fire TV Stick offers fast streaming in full HD and Dolby Atmos audio. The Alexa Voice Remote comes with finding and controlling content — just ask, “Alexa, suggest comedy movies," or “Alexa, play Shah Rukh Khan movies." Additionally, the Fire TV Stick provides access to over 12,000 apps through the Amazon Appstore, and TV show episodes, and free or ad-supported content on miniTV. It is currently available on Amazon.in for 2,999.

Published: 16 Aug 2024, 07:01 PM IST
