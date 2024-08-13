Raksha Bandhan 2024 is just around the corner, and if you are looking for the perfect gift, we have got you covered. This gift guide offers a selected range of options, from smartwatches to a tablet, to help you find something truly meaningful for your sibling. Check out the complete list to make your day memorable. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Amazfit Bip 5 UnityThe Amazfit Bip 5 Unity smartwatch offers a blend of style and functionality in the mid-range segment. It features period tracking for women, heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, GPS, and a long-lasting battery. Additionally, it integrates Amazon Alexa for easy voice control. It is currently priced at ₹6,999 on Amazon.

itel Unicorn Pendant Smartwatch The itel Unicorn two-in-one pendant smartwatch features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display and offers BT Calling along with IP68 water resistance. With its sleek, slim metallic finish and over 200 customizable watch faces, it is available for ₹2,560 on Amazon. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Honor Pad X9 The Honor Pad X9 is a sleek and lightweight tablet with a 120Hz 11.5-inch 2K display and six surround speakers. Weighing just 495g and measuring 6.9mm in thickness, it is currently available for ₹16,999 on Amazon.

boAt Nirvana Ion Truly Wireless Earbuds These budget-friendly earbuds are currently available for ₹1,598. According to the company, they provide an impressive total playback time of up to 120 hours, with each charge offering 24 hours of use.

The earbuds feature Crystal Bionic Sound, powered by HiFi DSP 5, and include dual EQ modes: boAt Signature Sound and boAt Balanced Sound. To ensure clear and uninterrupted voice calls, the Nirvana Ion earbuds are equipped with 4 microphones and ENx Technology, which reduces background noise and delivers your voice clearly. This makes them perfect for taking calls on the go, even in noisy surroundings. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

iQOO Z9 Lite 5G (4GB RAM, 128GB ROM) Priced at ₹10,499 on Amazon, the iQOO Z9 Lite is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G processor, boasting a 414,564 AnTuTu score and a 2.4GHz octa-core CPU. It features a 50MP Sony AI camera with AI Photo Enhancer, Night Mode, and a portrait filter for stunning photos. The phone is durable with an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. Its 5000mAh battery ensures long-lasting use, and it comes with a charger included in the box.