Section 144 to be imposed in Noida, Greater Noida, Lucknow in view of Ram temple ceremony, Republic Day
Ayodhya Ram temple ceremony: The restrictions in Noida and Greater Noida include a ban on unlawful assembly of five or more people, unauthorised processions and demonstrations among others.
The Gautam Buddh Nagar police said on Saturday that restrictions under Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) Section 144 will be invoked across Noida and Greater Noida from January 21 to 26. The order was issued in the wake of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22 and the Republic Day celebrations on January 26.
The 'Pran Pratishtha of the new Ram Lalla idol will be held on January 22, which is set to be performed by Prime Minister Modi. The idol of Lord Ram in his child form, carved by Mysuru sculptor Arun Yogiraj, has been placed inside the sanctum santorum of the temple.
(With inputs from agencies)
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!