The Gautam Buddh Nagar police said on Saturday that restrictions under Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) Section 144 will be invoked across Noida and Greater Noida from January 21 to 26. The order was issued in the wake of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22 and the Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

The restrictions include a ban on unlawful assembly of five or more people, unauthorised processions and demonstrations among others, news agency PTI reported while citing the order issued by Additional DCP (law and order) Hridesh Katheriya.

"The live telecast of Shri Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha is scheduled on January 22 along with Diwali programme. Then the birth anniversary of late Hazrat Ali on January 25 and Republic Day celebration on January 26," Katheriya was quoted as saying.

He said mischievous elements must be prevented from carrying out any activity that may create a possibility of an unfavourable environment. "Along with these, some protests and demonstrations are proposed by various organisations and farmers from time to time," he said.

"Considering the seriousness and urgency of the situation and due to paucity of time, it is not possible to provide an opportunity of hearing to any other party, hence this order is being passed ex-parte," the Additional DCP said in the order.

The order will apply from January 21 to 26 (six days), he added.

Lucknow

In Lucknow too, Upendra Kumar Agarwal , the Joint Commissioner of Police, said prohibitory order were issued using the powers granted under Section 144 CrPC, “in view of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha ceremony on January 22, Republic Day and upcoming festivals". Section 144 has been enforced in Lucknow until March 18, 2024 if the order is revoked in the middle.