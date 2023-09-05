Ranveer Singh joins forces with BGMI as official brand ambassador

Krafton India, the company behind the BGMI, has announced a collaboration in India. Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has been named the official brand ambassador for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the company, this partnership aims to bring together the thrill of gaming and the charisma of Superstar Ranveer Singh to engage and deliver elevated experiences for millions of gamers across the country.

With this collaboration, Krafton will launch the Play Pure campaign that aims to celebrate the pure-ness in players through the lens of superstar Ranveer Singh, says the company. As a part of the campaign, BGMI players will be urged to be bold and celebrate their authenticity in the Battlegrounds. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO, Krafton India, expressed his enthusiasm about this partnership, stating, "We are elated to welcome Superstar Ranveer Singh to the BGMI family. His magnetic persona and unrelenting spirit align seamlessly with the essence of BGMI. Krafton has always been committed to providing immersive and captivating experiences for our users. This collaboration opens up a new avenue to bring exciting and engaging content that will resonate with gaming enthusiasts across the nation. Stay tuned as we embark on a new era of gaming entertainment."

Ranveer Singh shared his thoughts on this collaboration and said, "As an artist, I find gaming to be an extension of my creative expression. The dedication, the competitiveness, the camaraderie and the team spirit in the gaming world resonate with me deeply. BGMI has evolved into a cultural phenomenon by creating a platform that brings together individuals from diverse backgrounds, transcending borders through their shared passion for gaming. I am thrilled to be part of this journey and look forward to exciting interactions with the Indian gaming community."