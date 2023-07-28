Rare Apple sneakers are selling at a whopping price of ₹41 lakh. Will you buy it?1 min read 28 Jul 2023, 10:55 AM IST
Rare and old Apple sneakers from the mid-1990s are up for auction with a price tag of $50,000. These custom-made trainers were originally given as gifts to Apple employees and are highly sought-after by collectors.
A pair of rare and old Apple Inc's sneakers is up for auction, granting collectors the exclusive chance to own a pair of trainers from the mid-1990s. The sneakers were originally crafted solely for Apple employees.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×