Rare Apple sneakers are selling at a whopping price of ₹41 lakh. Will you buy it?

 1 min read 28 Jul 2023, 10:55 AM IST Neha Saini

Rare and old Apple sneakers from the mid-1990s are up for auction with a price tag of $50,000. These custom-made trainers were originally given as gifts to Apple employees and are highly sought-after by collectors.

The auction presents a unique opportunity for Apple enthusiasts to own a piece of the company's history.

A pair of rare and old Apple Inc's sneakers is up for auction, granting collectors the exclusive chance to own a pair of trainers from the mid-1990s. The sneakers were originally crafted solely for Apple employees.

These highly sought-after sneakers are currently being showcased on Sotheby's website with a hefty price tag of $50,000 (approximately 41 lakh). They were custom-made and initially distributed as a special gift during a National Sales Conference in the mid-'90s, rendering them exceptionally rare and greatly coveted by enthusiasts and collectors alike.

Sotheby's describes these sneakers with admiration, emphasizing their distinctive features: "The predominantly white upper showcases the iconic rainbow Apple logo on both the tongue and lateral quarter, making it a standout detail. As they never reached the general public, this specific pair of sneakers is one of the most elusive and highly sought-after items in existence on the resale market."

Notably, this auction presents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Apple enthusiasts to own a tangible fragment of the company's history since these shoes have never been publicly available for sale before. Despite having a few flaws, such as glue and light stains on the toe boxes and yellowing around the midsoles, their rarity and historical significance are what truly make them extraordinary.

Sotheby's also shared an interesting detail about Apple's collaboration with other renowned brands like Lamy, Honda, and Braun to apply their iconic Apple branding to various white label products outside of Apple's core expertise.

Over time, various Apple memorabilia items have been auctioned in high-demand fashion, though not all retro products have been successful on the resale market. One notable success was the auction of the first edition, unopened 4GB Apple iPhone, which fetched an impressive $190,000 in the US. As the Sotheby's auction proceeds, the reception and fate of these rare Apple trainers will be closely watched by enthusiasts and collectors alike.

Updated: 28 Jul 2023, 10:55 AM IST
