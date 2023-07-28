Rare Apple sneakers are selling at a whopping price of 41 lakh. Will you buy it?

Over time, various Apple memorabilia items have been auctioned in high-demand fashion, though not all retro products have been successful on the resale market. One notable success was the auction of the first edition, unopened 4GB Apple iPhone, which fetched an impressive $190,000 in the US. As the Sotheby's auction proceeds, the reception and fate of these rare Apple trainers will be closely watched by enthusiasts and collectors alike.

