Rario, BlockTrust partner Cricket Australia to launch NFT collection

Commenting of the partnership, Wadhwa, co-founder and CEO of Rario, said, “Yet again Australia has led the way in cricketing innovation by entering the Metaverse with Rario and BlockTrust. This historic collaboration is a first in the cricketing world, where a national board (Cricket Australia) and player’s association (ACA) have come together to define the future of fandom with NFTs. With this partnership, we are excited to give cricket lovers the opportunity to own a part of the sport they love, collect memorable moments and player cards and indulge in cricket NFT based games in the Rario metaverse."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}