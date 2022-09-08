Read Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal's letter on 5G rollout in the country

The Airtel 5G network is being built keeping in mind your smartphone and you. So there are three clear advantages. First, of the two 5G technologies, we have chosen a specific 5G technology that has the widest eco-system in the world. This means that all 5G smartphones in India will work on the Airtel network without any glitch. This will be true even when you travel abroad with your Airtel 5G enabled phone. In other technologies, it is possible that as many as four out of ten 5G phones don't support 5G. Second, we are confident of raising the bar on the experience we deliver to you. Over the last few years, our 4G network has been consistently rated the best in speed, video and gaming experience by independent rating agencies. We have used this strength to bring the expertise of our best engineers, built state-of-the-art tools and conducted numerous first-of-its-kind trials across several cities and use cases to ensure that your Airtel 5G experience is incomparable. Finally, we will be kinder to the environment. All of us are now struggling with extreme heat and unpredictable rains caused by climate change. This problem is now real. So we have signed on to an ambitious goal of lowering our carbon footprint in the next few decades. As a result, the 5G solution we have chosen will be the most energy and carbon efficient in India.