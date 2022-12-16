Read email sent by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs to himself in 2010

Read email sent by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs to himself in 20101 min read . 01:53 PM IST
- The 2010 email was released by his widow, Laurene Powell Jobs after his death as part of the Steve Jobs Archive - an online repository launched by Powell.
Apple co-founder Steve Jobs wrote an email to himself in 2010, a year before he died. The email gives an insight into the philosophical state of his mind during his last years.
In case you are unaware, Steve Paul Jobs was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. He survived it for eight years before he died at the age of 56 on October 5, 2011. He along with Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne co-founded Apple Inc. on 1 April 1976 in Los Altos, California, United States.
The 2010 email was released by his widow, Laurene Powell Jobs after his death as part of the Steve Jobs Archive - an online repository launched by Powell. It was recently shared by Jon Erlichman – senior anchor for BNN Bloomberg via his Twitter handle.
The email dated September 2, 2010 starts with the Apple co-founder saying “I grow little of the food I eat, and of the little I do grow I did not breed or perfect the seeds". “I do not make any of my own clothing" he continues. “I speak a language I did not invent or refine", he writes.
In an emotional line, Jobs states how he feels ‘helpless’, probably about his medical condition. “When I needed medical attention, I was helpless to help myself survive", he writes.
Here’s the full text of the email Steve Jobs wrote to himself on September 2, 2010
I grow little of the food I eat, and of the little I do grow I did not breed or perfect the seeds.
I do not make any of my own clothing.
I speak a language I did not invent or refine.
I did not discover the mathematics I use.
I am protected by freedoms and laws I did not conceive of or legislate, and do not enforce or adjudicate.
I am moved by music I did not create myself.
When I needed medical attention, I was helpless to help myself survive.
I did not invent the transistor, the microprocessor, object oriented programming, or most of the technology I work with.
I love and admire my species, living and dead, and am totally dependent on them for my life and well being.
