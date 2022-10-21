Real-estate agents Turn to TikTok and Instagram Reels to market properties—and themselves
Short-form videos help agents stand out to consumers flooded with real-estate listings
Real-estate agents increasingly are marketing their listings—and themselves—in short, often low-production videos that can be made and viewed easily on mobile devices.
Property tours have become common on TikTok, Snapchat, YouTube and Instagram, as short-form video exploded in popularity. They received an extra boost when the pandemic made showing apartments and houses in person more difficult, real-estate agents say. Now, new video apps dedicated to real estate are emerging, giving agents another place to promote their properties—and their personal brands.
The approach helps real-estate agents stand out to consumers, who already have access to a flood of real-estate listings and information through aggregator sites such as Zillow, says Madison Sutton, an agent with Serhant, who has more than 100,000 followers for her TikTok account @TheNYCAgent.
Ms. Sutton, who handles both sales and rentals, uses her account to share not just listings but “outfit of the day" posts, restaurant recommendations, real-estate tips and a lot of other content. Her first 18 months using TikTok, starting in summer 2020, generated 12,000 inquiries. Social media generated all of her organic business in that time, she says.
When it comes to short-form video, “it’s just what the reality is of the situation right now," Ms. Sutton says. “So if you’re trying to expand your business, 1,000 percent you need to be doing it."
Some real-estate agents say video on social media—which is typically shot vertically and intended to be viewed in mobile-friendly portrait mode—works because it reflects the way many people already consume content and communicate.
When Andrew Jevin was going through a training program with Keller Williams Realty Inc. eight years ago, he says, new agents were encouraged to pull out their phones and call everyone they knew to tell them they had gotten into real estate. It was every millennial’s nightmare—voice calls out of the blue.
“I legit froze," he says. “I was like, ‘Oh my god…nobody’s gonna answer.‘"
He was right. Friends who didn’t pick up did text back, asking if everything was OK. So Mr. Jevin, now a real-estate agent with Compass Inc., quickly adapted the approach, opting to send contacts videos on Snapchat.
“Maybe they couldn’t buy a house right away, but they started conversations, and it was more organic and authentic to me," he says.
Mr. Jevin is now dubbed “The Snapping Realtor," primarily using Instagram and its Reelsfeature to publish clips about new listings, neighborhoods in L.A. and other real-estate buying content for more than 25,000 followers. He also sells an online course for other agents to help them use social media to build their brand and business.
He credits this strategy with boosting his real-estate business: Five years ago, he was making $50,000 a year in real estate and still waiting tables. Now he says he takes in at least $500,000 annually as a real-estate agent and from his online course, though this year he expects that to be closer to $700,000.
Consumers appear to be responding to the strategy. In a survey last year, the National Association of Realtors asked agents to select up to three tech tools that had given them the highest number of quality leads in the past 12 months. Some 52% of agents said their best leads came from social media, 28% cited MLS sites, or private databases of properties, and 21% said listing aggregator sites.
In the association’s 2018 survey, 47% of agents said social media was supplying them with the most high-quality leads, 32% said MLS sites and 29% credited aggregators.
Ten Sixty Inc., a real-estate app, allows agents to share video directly with potential buyers, who can chat with agents in the app. The app has other functions specifically geared for real estate, such as showing the number of bedrooms, bathrooms and parking spaces for a property in the corner of the screen.
Jason Oppenheim, whose Oppenheim Group brokerage is featured on Netflix series such as “Selling Sunset" and “Selling the OC" and who recently joined Ten Sixty as a global ambassador, says the app’s real-estate-agent-shot videos help potential clients see a property for what it is. Photography can at times distort the dimensions of properties or make them look better than they actually are.
“Because I buy a lot of property myself, I always loved the videos, not just because I can kind of better understand the floor plan, but also just because I get a real interpretation of what it’s like living there, what the space is like," he says.
The move into short-form video is also helping facilitate a larger trend of agents opting to brand themselves as individuals rather than representatives of a given brokerage, Mr. Oppenheim says.
“I think it’s become a more agent-centric market as opposed to broker-centric, in terms of marketing," he says.
The trend is spreading beyond the major real-estate markets where it first became popular, agents and observers say.
“A lot of people early on in big metros like New York City, Miami, Beverly Hills were sharing this really amazing, flashy, ‘Million Dollar Listing’-type content," says Katie Lance, who runs a consulting business helping real-estate agents with technology and social media. “I feel like in the last probably eight to 12 months that it’s become a little bit more mainstream for Realtors, regardless of the metro area."
For some agents, a major appeal of social-media video marketing is its low cost: They can pay to promote their posts on social media, but many just opt to post unpaid, “organic" videos and hope they reach enough interested people. Ms. Lance says agents typically aren’t paying to advertise on TikTok, Reels or Shorts, though many do buy Facebook and Instagram ads.
Mr. Jevin, the Snapping Realtor, says he spent $3,000 a month on Zillow ads to generate leads for a period. He no longer advertises on Zillow and doesn’t spend anything to advertise on Instagram or any other platform.
Ms. Lance says a typical rule of thumb in the business is that 10% of agents’ income should be put back into the business for marketing, though she says many spend much more or much less. Though social media has been alluring for agents wanting to spend less, she says they still need to invest a significant amount of time to make it fruitful. And for many agents, traditional marketing such as print advertising is still important, she says.
She says she also encourages agents to remember that those posting on short-form video platforms and social media more broadly are at the mercy of the platforms. Social-media platforms can change the way they surface content at any time, and those platforms could disappear overnight.
“It’s really important for Realtors to remember that social media is a rented ground," she says. “They don’t own it."