Realme 10 Pro+ 5G goes on sale today: Details on price, specs and more

The recently launched Realme 10 Pro+ 5G has gone live on sale in India for the first time via Walmart owned Flipkart. This smartphone is offered at a price of ₹24,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM variant. Its 8GB RAM with 128GB ROM comes at a price of ₹25,999. Interestingly, customers can avail a flat discount of ₹1,000 on Relame’s official website and Flipkart on selected bank cards. It also comes with no cost offer for up to six months on the e-commerce platform.