Realme has unveiled its latest 14 Pro 5G series in India, introducing two handsets – the Realme 14 Pro 5G and Realme 14 Pro+ 5G. Both models are available in three striking colour options, including a Suede Grey and a temperature-sensitive Pearl White variant that changes to blue when the temperature falls below 16 degrees Celsius.

Pricing The Realme 14 Pro 5G is priced at ₹24,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant and ₹26,999 for the 8GB+256GB model. The Pro+ 5G starts at ₹29,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant, going up to ₹31,999 for the 8GB+256GB model and ₹34,999 for the 12GB+256GB version. Both handsets are available in Jaipur Pink, Pearl White, and Suede Grey finishes, with the Pro+ offering a unique Bikaner Purple option.

Customers can avail of discounts of up to ₹4,000 using eligible bank cards. Pre-bookings are now open, and sales will commence on 23 January via Flipkart, Realme's online store, and offline retail outlets.

Realme 14 Pro+ 5G: Specifications The Realme 14 Pro+ 5G is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It boasts a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution (1,272x2,800 pixels), a 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 1,500 nits. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, ensuring durability.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the triple-camera setup on the rear, led by a 50MP Sony IMX896 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). Accompanying it are an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 50MP periscope camera capable of 3x optical zoom and 6x lossless zoom. For selfies, the handset features a 32MP front-facing camera.

The Realme 14 Pro+ packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging. It is IP66, IP68, and IP69 certified, providing dust and water resistance. Weighing 196 grams and measuring 163.51×77.34×7.99mm, it features connectivity options including 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

Realme 14 Pro 5G: Specifications The Realme 14 Pro 5G, the more affordable option in the series, runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy 5G chipset. It offers up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The device features a slightly smaller 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. Corning Gorilla Glass 7i provides added screen protection.

In terms of cameras, the Realme 14 Pro 5G has a single 50MP Sony IMX882 rear sensor with OIS and a 16MP front camera for selfies. Like the Pro+ model, it is rated IP66, IP68, and IP69 for water and dust resistance. Dual Hi-Res certified speakers and an in-display fingerprint sensor enhance the user experience.