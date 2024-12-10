Realme has confirmed that the launch of the Realme 14 Pro 5G series in India. While the Chinese smartphone maker is yet to confirm all the smartphones in the series, the mid-range lineup is expected to feature two phones: Realme 14 Pro 5G and Realme 14 Pro+ 5G.

Realme 14 Pro series:

Realme 14 Pro series is confirmed to come with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor and is said to feature ‘advanced camera algorithm’. Notably, this is the same processor that powers the Redmi Note 14 Pro+.

Realme 14 Pro series is also confirmed to come with a periscope camera and AI Clarity 2.0 feature that is said to enhance low resolution photos. However, it isn't clear if the periscope camera will be available on both phones or just be limited to the pricier Pro Plus variant.

Meanwhile, Realme also stated that 14 Pro series will come with AI image stabilization technology that will work with OIS to achieve better stabilization and reduce blurring caused by hand tremors.

According to an earlier report by 91Mobiles, Realme 14 Pro will be available in two colourways: Pearl White and Suede Grey. The smartphone may come with the model number RMX5056. It is said to come in three storage variants: 8GB RAM/128GB storage, 8GB RAM/256GB storage and 12GB RAM/512GB storage.

