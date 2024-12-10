Realme 14 Pro series with Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor launching in India soon: All we know so far
Realme is set to launch the 14 Pro 5G series in India, expected to include the Realme 14 Pro and Pro+ models. These smartphones will feature the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, advanced camera capabilities, and AI image stabilization technology.
Realme has confirmed that the launch of the Realme 14 Pro 5G series in India. While the Chinese smartphone maker is yet to confirm all the smartphones in the series, the mid-range lineup is expected to feature two phones: Realme 14 Pro 5G and Realme 14 Pro+ 5G.
