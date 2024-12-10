Realme is set to launch the 14 Pro 5G series in India, expected to include the Realme 14 Pro and Pro+ models. These smartphones will feature the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, advanced camera capabilities, and AI image stabilization technology.

Realme has confirmed that the launch of the Realme 14 Pro 5G series in India. While the Chinese smartphone maker is yet to confirm all the smartphones in the series, the mid-range lineup is expected to feature two phones: Realme 14 Pro 5G and Realme 14 Pro+ 5G.

Realme 14 Pro series: Realme 14 Pro series is confirmed to come with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor and is said to feature ‘advanced camera algorithm’. Notably, this is the same processor that powers the Redmi Note 14 Pro+.

Realme 14 Pro series is also confirmed to come with a periscope camera and AI Clarity 2.0 feature that is said to enhance low resolution photos. However, it isn't clear if the periscope camera will be available on both phones or just be limited to the pricier Pro Plus variant.

Meanwhile, Realme also stated that 14 Pro series will come with AI image stabilization technology that will work with OIS to achieve better stabilization and reduce blurring caused by hand tremors.