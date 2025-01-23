Realme is reportedly developing a new addition to its Realme 14 Pro series, the Realme 14T. According to a report by 91Mobiles, the Realme 14T is said to bear the model number RMX5078 and could launch in three configurations: 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 8GB RAM with 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM with 256GB storage. Buyers might have the option to choose from three distinctive colours—Lightning Purple, Mountains Green, and Obsidian Black.

Although specific details about its pricing and placement within the series are yet to be confirmed, the Realme 14T is anticipated to bring a fresh dimension to the lineup.

Further evidence of the Realme 14T's existence has surfaced through a listing on the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) certification website. A related model, identified as RMX5079, is believed to represent a variant of the same handset, indicating its potential release in European regions covered under the EEC.

The certification listing strengthens speculation that Realme is gearing up for a wider launch beyond the Indian market, though precise timelines remain undisclosed.

Meanwhile, the tech company is reportedly preparing to expand its P series with the introduction of the Realme P3 5G in India. The upcoming third-generation lineup is expected to include three models: the standard Realme P3 5G, the Realme P3 Pro, and the Realme P3 Ultra. Recent leaks have provided details about the device’s RAM, storage options, and colour variants, hinting that the launch might be imminent.

As per a report by 91Mobiles, the Realme P3 5G, carrying the model number RMX5070, is expected to be available in multiple configurations. The base model will reportedly feature 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, offered in two colour options: Comet Grey and Nebula Pink.