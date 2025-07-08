Realme 15 series set to launch in India on July 24 with bold design and AI features

Realme has officially announced that its upcoming Realme 15 and Realme 15 Pro smartphones will debut in India on 24 July. The launch marks yet another rapid update in the company’s number series, arriving just five months after the release of the Realme 14 lineup. Notably, the brand seems to be foregoing the Pro+ variant this time, instead concentrating on its standard and Pro offerings.

In anticipation of the launch, Flipkart has gone live with a microsite dedicated to the new series, revealing a first look at the design and offering early details on the features. Realme is billing the 15 series as a major upgrade, promising enhancements across multiple fronts — including a faster chipset, improved battery performance, brighter displays, and a more refined, slimmer build. The camera system and AI capabilities are also expected to see notable improvements.

A standout innovation in the upcoming phones could be theAI Edge Genie, a voice-controlled photo editing tool that leverages artificial intelligence to transform images based on verbal prompts. This could enable users to add visual elements like balloons or change clothing styles in photos simply by issuing voice commands. While ambitious, the real-world performance of this feature, particularly in terms of edit quality, processing time, and naturalness, remains to be seen.

Design-wise, the Realme 15 series will be available in three colour finishes: Flowing Silver, Velvet Green, and Silk Purple. The back panel has been completely reworked, featuring a glossy camera island with three sensors arranged across two large circular modules and an additional smaller ring. On the front, the slightly curved display edges give the device a more immersive appearance while potentially enhancing comfort in hand.