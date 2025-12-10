Realme 16 Pro series confirmed to launch in India: Expected price, specs and more

Just about six months after launching its Realme 15 Pro series, Realme has confirmed that the Realme 16 Pro lineup will debut in India soon. The Chinese smartphone maker appears to be placing a strong emphasis on the camera this time, if its teaser image is anything to go by. Apart from the photography focus, the teaser also hints at a slim frame with curved edges and a golden sheen on the back panel.

Realme 16 Pro series: What to expect? Realme has not yet clarified how many devices will be part of the 16 Pro lineup or what they will be called. However, leaks suggest that the series could include the Realme 16 Pro and the Realme 16 Pro+, with both devices tipped to launch on January 6.

If that timeline holds, it could set up yet another face-off between long-time mid-range rivals Realme and Redmi. Xiaomi has already confirmed that the Redmi Note 15 series will launch in India, and it too is widely expected to debut on January 6.

The Realme 16 Pro series has not been launched in China yet, but the standard 16 Pro has recently appeared on China’s TENAA and MIIT certification databases with the model number RMX5121.

View full Image Realme 16 Pro series poster

In terms of specifications, the Realme 16 Pro is expected to feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2772×1272 pixels. On the camera front, the phone could pack a 200MP primary sensor alongside an 8MP ultra-wide lens. The front camera is tipped to use a 50MP sensor.

For context, the Realme 15 Pro shipped with a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP selfie shooter.

The upcoming device is also expected to sport a 7,000mAh battery, continuing the trend of larger battery capacities in the mid-range segment. Support for 80W wired fast charging is also likely.

On the software front, the phone could run Realme UI 7 based on Android 16. It is also tipped to feature an in-display fingerprint scanner and an IR blaster. Colour options may include grey, gold, and purple.

Leaks further suggest that the Realme 16 Pro could measure 7.75mm in thickness and weigh around 192g. Recently, images of the Realme 16 Pro retail box have also surfaced on social media, although the company is yet to officially confirm most of the specifications.