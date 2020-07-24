Realme launched the a new smartphone in the mid-range segment. The new Realme device will compete with popular Redmi smartphones in the mid-range segment.

The Realme 6i has been launched in two variants and the price starts at ₹12,999. The variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage is priced at ₹12,999. The second variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at ₹14,999.

The new Realme 6i will start selling on Flipkart and the company’s official website from 31 July at 12PM. Realme claims the device will also be made available via retail store later. The company will be selling the Realme 6i in Eclipse Black and Lunar White colour options.

Specifications

The Realme 6i features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display. The display has a 90Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by a MediaTek’s Helio G90T processor and comes with a 4,300 mAh battery unit. Realme has also provided 30W charging speed with the Realme 6i which the company claims can provide a complete charge in just 55 minutes.

Since the storage is limited at 64GB for both options, Realme has provided a dedicated MicroSD card slot along with the dual SIM slots.

In terms of optics the device gets a quad camera setup with the primary lens housing a 48MP module. The device also gets an 8MP wide-angle lens. The front camera is a 16MP unit and is housed in a punch hole display to maximize the screen to body ratio of the phone.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated