Realme has finally launched the Realme 7 phones in India. The company has introduced Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro. The phones are placed in the mid-range and will be succeeding the Realme 6 range. The phones, according to the company, are the first to have passed the TUV Rheinland Smartphone Reliability Verification, containing 23 major and 72 minor tests, and covering many common usage scenarios. Apart from the phones, Realme also introduced their range of personal category products such as the Realme M1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush, Realme Adventurer Luggage and Realme Tote Bag.

Realme 7 Series

Realme 7: The Realme 7 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset. Realme claims this is the first smartphone to sport this new chipset. Realme also claims that the device is first to sport a 64MP Sony IMX682 primary sensor in this price segment. The device also features an 8MP 119-degree ultra-wide-angle lens, Macro lens and a B&W Portrait lens. On the front, it sports a 16MP selfie lens.

The 6.5-inch display gets a 90Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 120Hz. Realme also provides a FullHD display with the smartphone. The display gets a screen to body ratio of 90.5% and an aspect ratio of 20:9.

One of the biggest USP of the smartphone is its fast-charging capacity. While the Realme 7 Pro gets 65W fast charging, the younger sibling, Realme 7 gets a 30W fast chagring. The device also features a 5000mAh battery. Realme claims, the charger can take the device’s charge from zero to 50% in just 26 minutes.

Availability, Pricing and Offers

The Realme 7 will be available in two variants. The first variant comes with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. This variant will be priced at ₹14,999. The second variant comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage and will be priced at ₹16,999.

The first sale will happen at 12:00 PM, September 10th on realme.com and Flipkart. The company claims that the phone will soon be available via offline stores. On purchasing the device via Flipkart, the buyer can get 2 years subscription for Discovery+, at ₹299.

