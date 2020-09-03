Realme 7 Pro launched with 65W fast charging: Specs, price, other details

Realme launched two new smartphones and a few lifestyle products at today’s launch event. The company has introduced the Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro. Both devices fall in the mid-range segment but the Realme 7 Pro will also be competing with its contenders in the premium mid-range segment. The phone gets some interesting features which include a 65W charging capacity, a Snapdragon chipset and a SuperAMOLED display.

Realme 7 Pro Price

The Realme 7 Pro starts at ₹19,999 for the variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The higher variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage is priced at ₹21,999. The phone will be available in two colours Mirror Blue and Mirror Silver. The phone can be purchased via Flipkart and realme.com from 14 September. The sale will start at 12Pm

Buyers who purchase the device via Flipkart will be able to get 2 years subscription for Discovery+, at ₹299 and a No Cost EMI upto 6 months. Both Realme phones will also be made available via offline stores soon.

Specs

Display: Realme 7 Pro gets a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 180Hz sampling rate. The display comes with 20:9 ratio, 2400x1080P FHD+ resolution, 90.8% screen-to-body ratio, 600nits peak brightness, 98% NTSC color gamut.

Performance: The Realme 7 Pro has been introduced with Snapdragon 720G chipset which is made using an 8nm process. The chip is equipped with Kryo 465 CPU with two Cortex-A76 cores at up to 2.3GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores at up to 1.8GHz, along with a new Adreno 618 GPU.

Camera: Similar to the Realme 7, the Realme 7 Pro comes equipped with a 64MP Sony IMX682. The device gets a quad camera set-up. Along with the 64MP main camera, the device gets an 8MP 119° ultra wide-angle, and a macro lens and a B&W portrait lens. The device features a 32MP front camera.

Charging Speed: One of the biggest USPs of the Realme 7 Pro is the charging speed. The company claims the device gets 65W fast charging capacity. The 65W SuperDart Charge can charge the 4500mAh battery unit to 100% within 34 mins. Realme claims that the device can charge up to 50% in 12mins.

