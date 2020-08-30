Realme will be conducting a launch event on 3 September and the company is expected to introduce two new smartphones during the event. The company’s India chief has been revealing multiple features of the smartphones ahead of the launch. The 3 September launch will start at 12:30 pm.

The Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro will be launched during the event. Here’s what we know about the two devices:

Performance: The company claims that the Realme 7 series will introduce “world’s first processor". The processor will be more powerful than the Helio G85 and Helio G90T with an AnTuTu score above 3,00,000.

Charging: One of the biggest parts of the marketing for the Realme 7 series is its charging capabilities. The company has claimed that either one or both phones will come with 65W fast charging. Taking the phone from 0 to 100% in just 34 minutes. Realme also shared charts to compare charging speeds with 44W chargers and 30W chargers.

Camera: The Realme 7 will come with a triple camera setup and the Realme 7 Pro will feature a quad camera setup. The company claims that the new device will feature a second generation 64MP sensor from Sony. The quad camera setup will come with an ultra-wide lens, a macro lens and a depth sensor.

Realme has already opened booking for the device and is calling it ‘Blind order’. Interested buyers can book the device at ₹1000 and pay the remaining balance after the launch of the device till 15 September. The user will get ₹100 off on AIoT products from Realme. The Realme 7 Pro buyer can get a discount coupon from ₹500 to ₹1000. The coupons will be credited before 16 September.

