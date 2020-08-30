Realme 7, Realme 7 Pro launch on 3 September: Features, other details

Realme has already opened booking for the device and is calling it ‘Blind order’. Interested buyers can book the device at ₹1000 and pay the remaining balance after the launch of the device till 15 September. The user will get ₹100 off on AIoT products from Realme. The Realme 7 Pro buyer can get a discount coupon from ₹500 to ₹1000. The coupons will be credited before 16 September.