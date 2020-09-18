Realme 7i launched with 64MP camera, 5000mAh battery: Details here

Realme has launched a new mid-range smartphone. The company has added to the list of Realme 7 range. The new smartphone, Realme 7i has been launched in Indonesia. The device is priced at IDR 3,199,000 (which roughly translates to ₹15,800).

The Realme 7i has been launched in a single variant. The phone comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone will be made available in two colours, namely, Aurora Green and Polar Blue. The phone will be available to buyers in Indonesia from Friday. For now, there is no word about the phone’s availability in India.

In terms of specifications, the phone gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset with a 6.5-inch HD+ display. Despite the relatively low resolution, the device’s display gets a high refresh rate at 90Hz.

In terms of optics, Realme has used a quad camera setup on the rear panel. The phone features a 64MP primary sensor. The primary setup is also equipped with an 8MP wide angle lens, a 2MP monochrome lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The device uses a 16MP front facing snapper.

The device sports a 5000mAh battery which gets a 18W fast charging support. The device gets Android 10 out of the box. In terms of connectivity, the phone gets NFC and dual-band Wi-Fi. The device gets a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated