Realme 7i launched with 90Hz display, quad camera setup: Details here

Realme has introduced a new mid-range device in India. The Chinese brand has introduced the Realme 7i which features a quad camera setup and high refresh rate display. The new addition to the Realme 7 series will feature a Qualcomm chipset. In terms of specs and price, the device will be placed below Realme 7.

The realme 7i will be available in two colour options including Aurora Green, olar Blue. In terms of variants, buyers will get two options. The variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage is priced at ₹11,999. The second variant is priced at ₹12,999 and will come with 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device will first go on sale on 16 October from midnight. The Realme 7i will be available via realme.com, Flipkart and even offline stores. Flipkart’s Big Billion Day sale will also begin on 16 October and will end on 21 October.

Specifications

The Realme 7i will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octa-core chipset.

The device comes with a 5000mAh battery which also supports 18W fast charging. The memory on the Realme 7i can be expanded further by using a dedicated MicroSD card slot.

In terms of display the Realme 7i gets a 6.5-inch display which gets a fast refresh rate of 90Hz. The company claims that the phones gets a screen-to-body ratio of 90%.

Camera is one of the USPs of the device. The Realme 7i comes with a quad camera setup. The sensors are arranged in an L-shape within the rectangular camera module. The camera setup includes a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP sensor with an ultra-wide-angle, a 2MP black and white sensor, and a 2MP macro lens.

