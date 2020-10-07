Realme 7i launched with 90Hz display, quad camera setup: Details here

The realme 7i will be available in two colour options including Aurora Green, olar Blue. In terms of variants, buyers will get two options. The variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage is priced at ₹11,999. The second variant is priced at ₹12,999 and will come with 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device will first go on sale on 16 October from midnight. The Realme 7i will be available via realme.com, Flipkart and even offline stores. Flipkart’s Big Billion Day sale will also begin on 16 October and will end on 21 October.