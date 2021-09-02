Realme has finally announced the launch date for the new Realme 8i and Realme 8s. The new Realme mid-range devices will be launched on 9 September 12:30 PM. The event will be streamed live on realme's social media platforms, YouTube and Facebook.

Realme has also confirmed the chipsets that will be found on the Realme 8s 5G and Realme 8i.

Realme 8s 5G will come with MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G processor, which the company claims will be the first use of this chipset in any smartphone. The device will also get Dynamic RAM expansion (DRE) technology.

The Realme 8i will feature MediaTek Helio G96 processor as well as a display with 120Hz refresh rate. The Realme 8i also gets dynamic RAM expansion technology.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.