Realme launched new X7 series which sports MediaTek ’s Dimensity chipsets. The phones get 5G connectivity and fall in the premium mid-range segment. Madhav Sheth, Vice President, realme and Chief Executive Officer, realme India & Europe explains the significance of the two new models and the company’s plans for the rest of the year.

What new experience will the realme X7 5G series offer?

The realme X7 5G and X7 Pro 5G are bound to set new benchmarks in their respective price segments. The realme X series has always been a family of devices that bring cutting-edge technology, the most stylish design with an emphasis on premium experience. The realme X7 5G and X7 Pro 5G will continue the legacy. The X series R&D that has gone into the making of these smartphones ensures that they deliver exactly what the consumers desire.

And the consumers desire a fantastic experience which the X7 series truly lives up to. I am proud to share that X7 5G brings the best 5G performance in the mid-range segment with the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset. Besides that it packs in many winning offerings with Super AMOLED display, 50W fast charging, 64MP AI triple camera. X7 Pro 5G with Dimensity 1000+ processor benchmarks at 540,000+, promising a premium experience which users will love. The 120Hz Super AMOLED display, 64MP Sony IMX686 quad-camera set-up and 65W SuperDart charge add to its appeal. What’s more - both the chipsets are powerful 2CC Dual 5G Dimensity processors which means both cards can be 5G SIM and extend it across price segments to make everyone future-ready.

Another important experience is about payment. To enable consumers to purchase the future-ready realme X7 5G series smartphones, I would like to share that realme has launched the real Upgrade Program. With the new initiative, consumers will be able to experience the most awaited realme X7 5G and X7 Pro 5G by paying only 70% of the cost. This will significantly improve consumers’ affordability to be accessible to their desired X7 Pro 5G products. The real Upgrade Program is available on Flipkart in partnership with Flipkart’s Smart Upgrade Plan and also in realme mainline stores. This will help expand our outreach and appeal to consumers for sure.

How will the new model help the company gain more customers?

realme X7 5G and X7 Pro 5G continues realme’s product positioning as Ultimate Flagships combined trendsetting technology and style. I am confident that both products will drive huge demand from tech-lifestyle users and further build realme as India’s 5G leader, which is significant for the long term growth.

And this year, realme is aiming to make breakthroughs and get over 15% market share in the ₹19999~29999 segment by building the realme X series. realme has been creating miracles in the budget and mid-range segments. The launch of X7 5G series signifies our expansion to new price segments, benefitting a wide range of users.

Both products continue the legacy of X series and are a fantastic combination of technology and futuristic design which will for sure enhance realme’s brand assets and lift brand favorability and preference which are super valuable. This will further increase our brand pull in other price segments also.

What are realme’s plans for 2021?

We aim to be India's Most Popular Tech Lifestyle Brand. To achieve that realme aims to be the TOP 3 Smartphone brand and No.1 Online smartphone brand by clocking 25- 30 million in sales in smartphones in CY2021. However, the stock issue will continue for the whole industry. Hence, we will make the best effort to deliver at least 25-30 million devices to cater to the market demand, however this has to be evaluated every quarter basis in the actual case.

5G is a key growth pillar for realme this year. Being India’s 1st brand to launch a 5G smartphone, it predicts realme to become a 5G leader. To achieve this, we will introduce 5G-enabled smartphones at democratized prices to enable users to experience the latest processor with much enhanced capability in terms of power management, display optimization, camera support, gaming performance etc, and get consumers future-ready for 5G. These will act as volume drivers as well. realme has been well received for budget and midranger products under 20K.

This year, realme is aiming to get over 15% market share in the INR 19999~29999 segment by building the realme X series, starting from this launch of realme X7 5G and realme X7 Pro 5G.

We will also be focusing more on AIOT business to build a Techlife universe, to empower everyone to enjoy the desired life enhanced by technology. To achieve this, realme envisions to be the No.1 Audio / Wearable Brand/ No.1 Online SmartTV Brand, targeting 15 million AIOT users in 2021. What’s more, realme is now encouraging other budding brands with similar dreams to join the new AIOT Eco Platform - realme TechLife. Together we want to make a contribution to the world by introducing more versatile technology products. We will be supporting our partners who have joined the “realme TechLife" platform with our product, R&D, supply and Quality Assurance. Most importantly, all of these will be supported by the “realme Link" app.

Offline expansion is always significant to realme and we will be launching 300-500 realme smart stores nationwide and a few flagship stores, enabling more users to experience realme smartphones and AIoT products.

Which new technology could make a big impact on the smartphone industry in 2021?

We are at an interesting juncture where lots of big trends hold disruptive potential.

5G is not that new, but constantly evolving 5G processors will ensure smartphones offer better futuristic performance with multiple enhanced features.

Air charge is another exciting trend that will further free up people from the traditional charger.

Also, some premium camera features like tilt-shift photos, which used to be available with very professional DSLR lenses, may be available on smartphones in future.

In terms of realme’s plans in India, does the Budget 2021 help open doors to new opportunities?

I believe that the announcements made during Budget 2021 will boost local manufacturing, and create more job opportunities. realme has always supported the government's Make in India initiative and is already working towards strengthening its localisation strategies, and has always been encouraging its partners to start localized manufacturing of their components as well.

