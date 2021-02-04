We will also be focusing more on AIOT business to build a Techlife universe, to empower everyone to enjoy the desired life enhanced by technology. To achieve this, realme envisions to be the No.1 Audio / Wearable Brand/ No.1 Online SmartTV Brand, targeting 15 million AIOT users in 2021. What’s more, realme is now encouraging other budding brands with similar dreams to join the new AIOT Eco Platform - realme TechLife. Together we want to make a contribution to the world by introducing more versatile technology products. We will be supporting our partners who have joined the “realme TechLife" platform with our product, R&D, supply and Quality Assurance. Most importantly, all of these will be supported by the “realme Link" app.